'We have asked questions; give replies': Pawan Khera accuses Assam CM of using police to silence him

Congress leader Pawan Khera on April 8 alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was using the state police to target him instead of responding to questions raised about alleged foreign assets and documents linked to the CM’s wife.

In a recorded video message from an undisclosed location, Khera said the opposition had merely sought clarification. “Our party had only asked you some questions. Why do you want to silence us? We have asked questions; give us the replies,” he said. He further claimed, “Instead of replying, you are hurling abuses at everyone, you have put police behind me. I am not afraid of them. But I am avoiding them as I have more questions to ask.”

Khera reiterated his allegations regarding a company purportedly registered in the US state of Wyoming in the name of Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. He claimed that the company’s official website lists a primary address in London, along with additional addresses in Dubai and Dhaka. According to him, the London address is also associated with a firm named Bhuyan Properties Ltd, based on UK government records.

Referring to earlier claims, Khera questioned whether Bhuyan Sarma held multiple passports, including those of Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, as well as a UAE golden visa. “Did you or your agent or one of your family members use fake KYC documents to open these shell companies, buy properties?” he asked, adding that such matters required investigation. “You are in government, and you should probe these rather than trying to intimidate us,” he said.

The allegations were first raised by Khera on April 5 and have been denied by both the chief minister and his wife, who termed them baseless. Bhuyan Sarma subsequently filed a police complaint, following which an Assam Police team visited Khera’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday for questioning but did not find him.

The controversy has emerged just ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday, adding a political dimension to the exchange between the ruling party and the opposition.