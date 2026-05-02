‘We will comfortably form government’: Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi rejects exit polls, claims 70-plus seats for alliance

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on May 2 dismissed exit poll projections for the Assam Assembly elections, asserting that the Congress-led alliance is set to win more than 70 seats and form the next government.

Speaking in Guwahati, Gogoi said the electorate had voted decisively for change and questioned the credibility of exit polls. “We will comfortably form a government and will have 70-plus seats. People of Assam have voted for a change,” he said, adding that the sample sizes used in surveys were too small to reflect the will of voters. “The number of voters is in crores, while the exit poll is in thousands. What is the value of their voice?” he asked.

Exit polls, however, indicate a strong performance by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), projecting a third consecutive term in power. Axis My India estimated 88 to 100 seats for the NDA in the 126-member Assembly, with the Indian National Congress-led alliance trailing at 24 to 36 seats. Similar ranges were forecast by other agencies, with limited space for smaller parties.

Amid the political contest, Gogoi also raised concerns over the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stressing the need to safeguard strong rooms where they are stored. He accused the BJP of manipulating electoral processes, linking current concerns to past exercises such as voter list revisions and delimitation. “We have to secure strong rooms… they will do so, but the people want a change,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi echoed similar concerns, alleging irregularities and accusing the ruling party of attempting to influence the process. “BJP workers are present not only inside the strong rooms but were also present earlier while the voting was still underway,” he said, calling the situation “a grave threat to democracy”.

He further alleged that the BJP was trying to “save itself through theft” rather than relying on its performance in government, describing the developments as “very dangerous”.

The Election Commission has not responded publicly to these claims.

Votes for the Assam Assembly elections will be counted on May 4. The Congress has formed a six-party alliance, including Raijor Dal, in an effort to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the state.