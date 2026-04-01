We will implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord and give ST status to six communities: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on March 31 asserted that a Congress-led government in Assam would move to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities, while addressing broader aspirations across social groups.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Gogoi said there is a growing sense of neglect among various communities in the state. He alleged that many feel “isolated” and that their political aspirations have been sidelined by the current leadership, which he accused of centralising decision-making from Dispur and focusing largely on land-related issues.

Outlining the Congress’ approach, Gogoi said different communities have distinct demands that require balanced attention. “The six indigenous communities have the aspiration of getting Scheduled Tribe status, while existing Scheduled Tribes want greater powers for their autonomous councils, including more control over voter lists and financial matters,” he said.

He further noted that Scheduled Caste communities have raised concerns over discrepancies in scholarships and welfare schemes, adding that other sections of society also face unresolved issues. “True to Congress politics, we look at the aspirations of all,” Gogoi said, stressing that a holistic approach would guide policymaking.

Highlighting the role of the opposition alliance, he said partners such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference would collectively contribute to building a “progressive and strong Assam” if voted to power.

On public response, Gogoi described the mood on the ground as “electric,” saying there is visible enthusiasm among voters. “For a long time, people of Assam were subdued, but now there is renewed energy and engagement,” he said, expressing confidence in a positive electoral outcome.

