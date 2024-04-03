Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that West Bengal would witness a new direction following the Lok Sabha election results, with the BJP expected to secure a significant number of seats compared to last year.



Dr Saha said this upon his arrival at Balurghat in West Bengal to participate in the nomination filing process of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and President of West Bengal BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



He also led a rally there, which saw a massive turnout indicating the victory of the BJP.



Later, addressing reporters, Dr. Saha expressed optimism about the changing scenario in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.



Also Read: Tripura CM: People ready to reject CPIM, Congress in Lok Sabha elections



"I am delighted to be here today as Dr. Sukanta Majumder, the President of BJP West Bengal, filed his nomination. I have come here to participate and filed the nomination. I am confident that West Bengal's landscape will undergo a transformation in the coming days. The Lok Sabha results will provide a new direction to West Bengal. Last year, BJP won 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and this time, with the commendable work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we anticipate crossing 400 seats with NDA. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, and this will be realized after this Lok Sabha election. The results will be even better than last time. The current situation in West Bengal differs from the past. During the CPIM regime, the state witnessed violence and unrest, which unfortunately persisted under the Trinamool Congress rule. This should not continue," he said.



Dr. Saha further emphasized the peaceful electoral environment in Tripura, where BJP, CPIM, and Congress flags coexist without issues. He urged everyone to participate in the election process with a festive spirit.