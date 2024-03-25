West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency is made up of 30 assembly constituency segments. This time BJP has fielded former CM Biplab Kumar Deb while Congress has chosen state president Ashish Kumar Saha

District Covers

It lies in the 14 Assembly Constituencis in West, 9 Assembly Constituencis in Sepahijala, 4 Assembly Constituencis in Gomati and 3 Assembly Constituencis of South District.

Total voters

A total of 14,61,836 electorates have been enrolled for the West Lok Sabha constituency, among whom 7,33,645 are male voters, 7,28,315 females, and 58 are transgenders. Besides, 5,920 service voters, including 5,808 males, 112 females and 7,818 people with disability, have also been enrolled.

Candidates in the previous election and the result

In the 2019 election, BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik won this seat with 573,532 votes, while Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik received 267,843 votes and CPI-M candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta received 171,826 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM's Shankar Prasad Dutta won from the Tripura West seat. He defeated his opponent, Congress candidate Arunoday Saha, by 503,486 votes.

This year Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb contested from BJP while, Congress fielded its State President Ashish Kumar Saha.

Candidate-wise votes in Lokasbha election 2019 in Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency

Position Candidate Name Party Total Votes Percentage Share 1 Pratima Bhoumik BJP 5,70,021 52.32% 2 Subal Bhowmik INC 2,66,275 24.44% 3 Sankar Prasad Datta CPIM 1,71,175 15.71% 4 Brishaketu Debbarma IPFT 43,764 4.02% 5 Maman Khan AITC 8,552 0.78%

Also Read: Tripura: 17000 Bru IDPs to cast vote in Lok Sabha polls

Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lokasbha election 2019 in Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency