Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's open letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding the Congress manifesto becomes a point of contention amidst the paradoxes surrounding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress chief who is on his campaign trail in Assam for the Lok Sabha election 2024, held a press conference in Guwahati today.

Mallikarjun Kharge while interacting with the press said, "I have spoken to PM Modi and not Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma because I am a leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and I was also in Lok Sabha so I have little bit competency in parliamentary affairs. So who is my opponent in parliament?.. Rajya Sabha...It's Modi..so I will speak to Modi why he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is bothered about it...Let him face our people here. Then speak about me."

This remark comes after India Today NE asked the Congress chief over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's offer to the Congress chief to join the BJP.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Barpeta today, Priyanka Gandhi in Dhubri on May 1

It is to be mentioned here that in direct response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued an invitation asserting that if Kharge desires to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he is willing to extend a personal welcome and escort him.

The altercation stems from Kharge's remarks urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to peruse the Congress manifesto before engaging in discussions. Sarma countered Kharge's stance, highlighting Modi's proficiency in both English and Hindi, questioning the necessity for supplementary explanations.

"Why should there be any meeting between Kharge and the BJP at this time?" Sarma questioned stating that the manifesto, penned in Hindi and English, should suffice. "If Kharge wants to join the BJP, then he should and he can come," Sarma said.

The heated exchange further intensified as Kharge penned an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, offering to elucidate the essence of the Congress Nyay Patra, designed for the welfare of the Indian populace. This letter, shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, served as a response to Modi's recent critique of the Congress manifesto.