"Adolf Lu Hitler arrested by John F Kennedy". That was the headline in Meghalaya back in 2008 during the assembly elections. And no, the late American president hadn't nabbed the German fuhrer.

What had happened instead was that then NCP candidate Adolf Lu Hitler Marak was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the state elections.

"Adolf Lu Hitler arrested by John F Kennedy". That was the headline in Meghalaya back in 2008 during the assembly elections. And no, the late American president hadn't nabbed the German fuhrer.

What had happened instead was that then NCP candidate Adolf Lu Hitler Marak was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the state elections.

The headline was splashed across several newspapers, piquing the interest of many a reader and quickly becoming the talk of the town.



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Hitler later won the elections.

This anecdote was shared by the Election Commission in a post on X as the country gears up for Lok Sabha polls.

Last year, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joined the TMC.

German leader Adolf Hitler killed himself in April 1945, while US President Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963.