Stakes are high for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the nation preps for the Lok Sabha elections to elect the new Prime Minister.

While Modi will seek a third straight term in office, Rahul’s grit and determination will be put to the test as he embarks on a mission to displace the ruling government from power.

As India gears up for the 2024 elections, it would be interesting to note where the two top leaders from the BJP and the Congress personally stand on the financial front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election affidavit revealed that he owns moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, which has grown by 0.7 crore compared to 2019, and possesses Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own a land, house or car and without any criminal cases.

He files his nomination papers from the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the Lok Sabha elections on May 14 after which the affidavit came to light.



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The affidavit further shows that PM Modi's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that he owns two accounts in the State Bank of India. While he has Rs 73,304 deposited in the Gandhinagar branch of SBI, the Varanasi branch of SBI has only Rs 7,000. PM Modi also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, declared assets of more than Rs 20 crore in his papers, which has grown by Rs 4.51 crore compared to the declaration made in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he does not own any motor car or other vehicles but has a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

Rahul Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 4,33,60,519 and mutual funds of Rs 3,81,33,572, bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

