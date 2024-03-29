Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, showered his support to Congress leader Rakibul Hussain instead of sitting Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal.

Earlier on March 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati to discuss the Lok Sabha poll strategy.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress party and said, "If I want, I will make sure Congress leader Rakibul Hussain wins the LS polls because if he stays in Delhi many wild animals will be protected in the state. If we can send Hussain for 5 years to Delhi I can withdraw a huge amount of police force from Kaziranga."

Further CM Sarma asserted that he is praying to God so that the Congress leader wins.



Also Read: Himanta's trouble will escalate if Rakibul opens his mouth, states Congress leader

This statement came after the Congress leader commented on rhino poaching incidents in Kaziranga

Earlier, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain while addressing a press conference took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and stated that he could not be moved even if 50 Himantas stood before him.

Responding to Assam CM's statement on Kaziranga rhinos, Rakibul Hussain said that if he remembers the past actions of the Chief Minister then it will invite trouble for the government as well as for Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma had written a letter to me then when Tarun Gogoi was the CM. I will surely disclose the letter one day. He was present there, so was I. He said that If I required any help in this regard (Kaziranga rhino issue). I had even given a press conference. But the very next day I told him to come and meet him and help me in this. And then I told him that I seriously hope that he could help in this issue of rhino poaching in Kaziranga. When I was the state minister then, unfortunately, poachers used AK-47 and 57. As per SB's report, we found that few extremists were involved in the rhino poaching. And who is well connected with the extremists, the entire Assam knows this fact very well. So, I wish to speak on these but not interested now. I request the CM to come forward and engage in some meaningful politics", said Rakibul Hussain.

With respect to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Rakibul Hussain claimed that Assam CM is giving his best and trying all efforts to make Ajmal win. "He must be thinking let the first two phases pass, and then I will put in efforts to make Badruddin Ajmal emerge as winner in the election," claimed Hussain.