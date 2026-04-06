‘Why use Pakistan to defame me?’: Himanta alleges Congress used Pakistani sources, flags poll interference

The political temperature in Assam escalated further as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of using foreign-sourced material to target him and his family. Questioning the intent behind the allegations, Sarma asked why Pakistan-linked sources were being used to defame him.

He alleged that Congress relied on content from a Pakistani social media group, including what he claimed were fabricated documents and images. According to Sarma, these materials were used to falsely link his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, to questionable records. He further claimed that a Pakistani individual’s lost Emirates ID was doctored and projected as her UAE passport.

Sarma also targeted Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that he was aided by such foreign digital networks. “How Pakistan is trying to influence the Assam election, this is very important,” the Chief Minister said, framing the controversy as a serious issue of electoral interference.

Highlighting the ease of creating misleading digital trails, Sarma said that “anyone can register a company by paying USD 199,” and alleged that soon after the Congress press conference, another company was created in the name of his wife to bolster false claims.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the matter goes beyond political mudslinging and involves potential criminal wrongdoing, asserting that investigations would reveal the full extent of what he described as a coordinated attempt to influence the Assam elections.