‘Will remain among you as ordinary servant’: Debabrata Saikia after Nazira defeat

Debabrata Saikia, the veteran Congress leader and former leader of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has conceded defeat in the Nazira constituency, congratulating BJP winner Mayur Borgohain while pledging to remain rooted in the area regardless of electoral outcomes.

Saikia's loss is one of the more consequential results of the Assam elections. As the face of the Congress opposition in the assembly for years, his defeat significantly weakens the party's legislative standing in the state and raises fresh questions about its trajectory in Assam.

In a measured statement addressed to his supporters and party workers, Saikia struck a personal rather than political tone — notably avoiding any blame-sharing or deflection. "Victory and defeat are both part of elections," he said, reserving his warmest words not for political strategy but for the workers who had stood by him.

He was particularly emphatic that his connection to Nazira ran deeper than any ballot result. "My emotional bond with the land and people of Nazira does not depend on any position or electoral result," he said. "I have always stood beside the people of Nazira in their joys and sorrows, and in the future too, I will continue to remain among you as an ordinary servant of the people."

Saikia also issued a pointed, if politely worded, challenge to the victorious BJP. He congratulated Borgohain but made clear that the people of Nazira would be watching.

He expressed hope that Borgohain and the BJP government "will fulfil every promise made to the people of Nazira during the election campaign and work with dedication for the all-round development" of the constituency — a reminder that campaign commitments carry a shelf life beyond polling day.

The statement closed with the Assamese rallying cry, Joi Aai Axom — a sign, perhaps, that Saikia intends his political story in the region to be far from finished.