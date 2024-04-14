Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a gathering in Dibrugarh as a part of the election campaign for upcoming LS polls.

He talked about the transformative changes witnessed in the northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the region's progress and the significant strides made in terms of development and peace.

Reflecting on the past and present, Sonowal remarked, "You would have seen the situation in the northeast during the Congress regime. Such a region full of resources and possibilities had to stay behind due to the stepmotherly and discriminative policy of Congress." He credited the Modi government for empowering the northeast with opportunities and support, leading to its rise in recent years. He specifically mentioned the gradual withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the resolution of interstate disputes as key achievements contributing to the region's newfound stability and progress.

Regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, Sonowal expressed support, citing Uttarakhand's initiation of the process. He stated, "Yes, it should be implemented (in Assam). Uttarakhand has already started it. It will be implemented everywhere phase-wise." This indicates a proactive approach towards legal and societal reforms aimed at uniformity and harmony.

Sonowal also endorsed the concept of One Nation, One Election, calling it a "very good idea" that enjoys widespread citizen support. He attributed the potential realization of this concept to Prime Minister Modi's decisive leadership, stating, "It can be made possible only by PM Modi...He has the strength to make big decisions."

On One Nation, One Election, he says, "It is a very good idea. I welcome it. Every citizen of the country is waiting for this to happen. It can be made possible only by PM Modi...He has the strength to make big decisions..."