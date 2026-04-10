Women voters outnumber men in Assam 2026 polls; Female turnout at 86.50% surpasses male 85.33%

Assam has witnessed a remarkable transformation in voter participation over the decades, with the latest data from the 2026 Assembly elections showing not only a record turnout but also a significant surge in female voter participation, surpassing their male counterparts.

According to official figures, the total voter turnout in Assam for the 2026 Assembly elections stood at an impressive 85.91 per cent — one of the highest in the state’s electoral history.

Notably, female voter turnout reached 86.50 per cent, overtaking male participation, which stood at 85.33 per cent.

This marks a continuation of a broader trend observed in recent elections, where women voters have steadily closed the gap and eventually moved ahead of men. In the 2021 Assembly elections, female turnout was already slightly higher at 82.01 per cent compared to 81.60 per cent among men. The 2016 elections had also hinted at this shift, with female participation marginally exceeding male turnout.

Historically, however, the gender gap in Assam’s electoral participation was stark. In the early decades, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s, male voter turnout significantly outpaced female turnout. For instance, in the 1962 Lok Sabha elections, male turnout was recorded at 58.39 per cent, while female turnout lagged behind at just 42.05 per cent. Similar disparities persisted through subsequent elections, reflecting broader social and structural barriers to women’s political participation.

The data also shows a steady rise in overall voter engagement. From a modest 47.54 per cent turnout in the 1951 elections, Assam has seen consistent growth across decades, crossing the 70 per cent mark in the 1990s and touching over 80 per cent in recent years.

Experts attribute this shift to increased voter awareness, improved electoral infrastructure, targeted campaigns to encourage women voters, and a broader socio-political change empowering women across the state.

The 2026 figures underline a significant milestone in Assam’s democratic journey, highlighting not just higher participation but also a more inclusive electorate where women are playing an increasingly decisive role.