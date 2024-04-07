The Tripura BJP is witnessing massive support from women during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, which has already indicated the victory of BJP in the coming poll, said BJP Mahila Morcha Tripura President Mimi Majumder.

In an exclusive interaction with India Today NE, Mimi Majumder highlighted the growing confidence and trust that women in Tripura have placed in the BJP, largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She pointed out that women's participation in BJP's election campaigns, spanning from door-to-door canvassing to massive public gatherings, has been remarkable.

Mimi who is also a former BJP legislature, elaborated on the palpable enthusiasm among women, attributing it to the developmental initiatives and welfare schemes spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi.

She noted a notable increase in the number of Self-Help Groups led by women in Tripura, signaling a tangible impact of the government's efforts towards women's empowerment and welfare.

"The surge in support and faith towards the BJP and Prime Minister Modi is a testament to the government's commitment to uplifting and empowering women," Mimi emphasized.

She underscored the BJP government's relentless efforts towards the welfare and empowerment of women, resonating strongly with the aspirations and priorities of the women in Tripura.

She said that in a recently held mass gathering where Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb were present, the participation of women was noticeable.

“This time in the Lok Sabha election, women are going to be the game-changer. They will play the key role behind the BJP’s victory,” she added.