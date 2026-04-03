You cannot intimidate us: Asaduddin Owaisi flays Assam CM over threat to 'Miya backbone'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on April 3 accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of using threatening language against the “Miya community”, saying such remarks undermine the dignity of public office and cannot intimidate Muslims in Assam.

Addressing an election rally in Chenga in support of AIUDF candidate Ashraful Hussain, the AIMIM chief criticised Sarma’s campaign statements and urged him to maintain decorum. “You are a chief minister. Therefore, you should use a language that befits a CM,” Owaisi said, adding, “If you have a voice, I have one too, and my words are capable of silencing yours.”

The remarks come after Sarma, during recent campaign meetings, said his government would “break their backbone” and “not allow them to live peacefully in Assam”, referring to members of the Miya community — a term historically used as a slur for Bengali-speaking Muslims but increasingly reclaimed by activists.

Owaisi rejected the statements, asserting that Muslims in Assam have a long-standing presence. “Muslims have lived in Assam for over 150 years. No one can destroy this presence,” he said, adding that the community would remain secure “as long as this world exists”.

He also challenged the chief minister directly, saying, “You cannot intimidate us. If you wish to target us, name any place in Assam,” and added that he and Badruddin Ajmal would be willing to visit.

Warning against alleged harassment of marginalised groups, Owaisi said the government should not target the poor. “Why are you torturing the impoverished?… Fear the prayers of the poor,” he said, cautioning that “political downfall is certain” for those who commit atrocities.

The AIMIM has chosen not to contest the Assam assembly elections and is instead backing the AIUDF. Polling for the 126-member assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.