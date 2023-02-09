BJP national president JP Nadda on February 9 said that after 2018 Tripura became the welcome gate of development, peace, harmony, progress and prosperity.

While addressing a Vijay Sanmkalp Rally in Khayerpur of Agartala, Nadda said, “2018 also became a welcome door for development, peace and harmony, and for realising a Samrudhh and Unnat Tripura. The Left-wing extremism, insurgency and corruption and crimes and political violence have been ended after 2018. We had promised the same, and the results are before you all”.

He however claimed that before 2018, there was a levy rule of CPM, and Tripura got rid of this levy rule.

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“After which Tripura became the welcome gate of development, peace, harmony, progress, progress and prosperity. No one can be certain about the promises made by any party and whether those will be fulfilled or not. But you all can believe me in my promises because whatever I had promised five years ago has been delivered”, he said.

Nadda said that PM Modi’s commitment of providing pucca houses to all has benefitted the people of Tripura too, and I am happy to inform you all that we took our core committee meeting on the terrace of a PM Awas Yojana house. A total of 3.5 Lakh houses have been constructed in Tripura alone.

“The BJP government is dedicated to the village, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, the farmer, the youth, the woman, and therefore we have decided to provide three meals a day at Rs.5 per mile under 'Anukol Chandra Canteen'. I also want to inform that under Mukhyamantri Kanya Aatmanirbhar Yojana, we will be providing free two-wheelers for girls. I see a lot of our mothers and sisters here and I am happy to announce that we have decided to provide a bond of Rs 50,000 for a newborn girl child of an economically poor family. In 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' I see that Tripura has decided 'Ek Baar BJP Baar Baar BJP'”, he added.