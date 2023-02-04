Setting yet another example of simplicity, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 4 underwent treatment at Tripura Medical College located at Hapania in Agartala along with general patients who turned up in the hospital.

Amidst the high-octane political campaign, Dr Saha has been suffering from some complications related to the eyes and throat.

In order to ensure that his health does not affect his election campaign, Dr Saha rushed to his old workplace for treatment. Dr Saha’s attempt of getting treated in a semi-government health facility indicates what sort of improvements had been brought in the health sector, to be specific.

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While leaders of other political parties try to avoid the health facilities of the state to receive treatment at hospitals of other states or seek special treatment at residence, Dr Saha’s gesture of reaching the hospital for treatment drew wide appreciation.

In recent times, several critical cardiac and cerebral surgeries have been introduced in government health facilities of the state.

The common patients present in the hospital were also surprised to see the Chief Minister receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Dr Saha’s act also came as a big booster of people's confidence towards government healthcare facilities.