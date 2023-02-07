TIPRA Motha's chief Kishore Manikya Debbarma slammed Union Minister Amit Shah for not understanding the sentiments of the Tiprasa people.

In a Tweet, the Motha chief said, "Whoever wrote the speech for Amit Shah should be sacked for not doing his/her homework! Not only did he not understand the Tiprasa sentiment and hurt our feelings he also sent a wrong message to the people of Tripura that Congress/CPIM and Tipra are in alliance."

"Those who were scared of voting for Congress and CPI(M) will now become stronger and come out in numbers! This is what we call a self-goal in politics, he added.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 6 lashed out at the opposition party and said that the communists are criminals while congress is a party of corruption.

While addressing a mega rally at Khowai old airport, the Union Minister said that voting for Tipra Motha means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means voting for the Left.

“Voting for the Left Front means re-establishing the rule of violence in Tripura. There were unfortunate incidents of killing of over hundreds of BJP workers between 2016 and 2018; violence, insurgency and corruption had become routine matters. Under the BJP's rule, it just 5 years to bring a decline of around 30 per cent in such activities. Northeast today is walking on the path of development instead of militancy”, he said.

Shah claimed that both the Communists and the Congress have played dirty politics with the people of Tripura.

"Analyse the impacts of around 30 years of the rule of Communists, around 15 years of the rule of Congress and just 5 years of the rule of the BJP, and you will get all the answers.", Amit Shah said.

"Left and Congress used to do scams, today both have come together. While no one can raise a single allegation of scam on the BJP. BJP has run a transparent government under the leadership of Modi ji, a government which has run the welfare of the poor”, he said.

He said that BJP’s slogan 'Chalo Paltai' in 2018 was not meant for changing the government, but for changing the situation in Tripura, for bringing development in Tripura.

On the other hand, the Motha chief also took a dig at veteran actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty and said that Mithun cannot defeat Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal and comes to Tripura and calls himself a Cobra.



