As many as 20, 000 civil administration officials engaged in election officials have left for their respective polling stations on February 15 for holding the election of the Tripura Legislative Assembly that will be held on February 16.

To inspect the preparedness, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte visited the Umakanta School which is a strong room for keeping the EVM machines.

Besides 261 companies of Central Arms Force (CAPF), 139 companies of State Arms Police (SAP) from 16 states including five northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujrat, and Maharashtra were deployed holding the election free and fair.

A large number of Tripura police and Tripura State Rifles jawans were also deployed in election duties besides, maintaining general law and order.

Also Read: Tripura elections 2023: Voting on February 16, 766 voters above 100 years of age to cast votes; all you need to know

“Election for the Tripura legislative assembly will be held on February 16 so today all the polling personnel including security dispatched from here for 3, 337 polling stations. There was a time when polling parties took two to three days to reach polling stations but today it takes only one day to reach the polling station. All the polling stations are on road having facilities for divyangjan, power, and drinking water. In Cities we have set up flood lighting, toilet, and other facilities”, said Gitte.

He said that for old-age voters and handicapped voters, a separate line was arranged so that they don’t have to wait.

“We have already given different kinds of forms, EVMs, transportation, and securities to the polling officials. The way we have taken a step toward Zero Violence in the same way we have also taken a step toward Zero Re-poll. All necessary direction was given to the polling personnel”, he told reporters.

He claimed that for the last 1.5 months CAPF, Police and TSR are working round the clock to maintain a peaceful environment.

“In the past election, we have seen violence. But in this election around 30 per cent of violence decreased. I believe today night there will be no violence”, claimed Gitte adding that they have arranged an air ambulance if any incident took place in any hilly areas for the rescue operation.