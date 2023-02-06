Assam Chief Minister and Convener of NEDA, Himanta Biswas Sarma compared the rivalry between CPIM and Congress to a snake and mongoose as both the parties couldn’t sort out the differences on seat sharing even after a commitment.

Sarma who arrived here this afternoon, February 6 participated in the Chandipur assembly constituency for the poll campaign of BJP candidate Tinku Roy.

“CPI (M) has never worked for the development of Tripura. Whatever they did is only for themselves. They only did politics of terror, murder and kidnapping. CPIM has given Tripura only politics of terror. Today PM Modi has given politics of development”, said Sarma.

He said that in the 2018 assembly election, he was elected in charge and when he arrived here he has seen CPI (M) offices in each and every corner of the state.

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“It feels like in Tripura there were so many CPIM offices than a temple. This is the condition of Tripura. For MNREGA work, jobs, and police cases you need to visit CPI (M)’s office. At my presence in Agartala around 5 BJP karyakartas were killed and at that time I decided to oust CPIM and formed BJP”, said Himanta.

He said, “Now they want to come again and teamed up with Congress. CPIM and Congress are like snakes and mongooses as they came up together. But then also they had a drama with seat sharing. Before the poll, they had a fight with seats and after the poll, it will be Mahabharat”.

He also said that CPIM and Congress are zero as the CPIM government is nowhere and Congress which was there earlier is now on the edge of vanishing.

“CPIM and Congress both have destroyed the state. Today a new Tripura have come up. All poor people are getting justice, development is taking place everywhere”, he added.