Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 8 said that there is no doubt that Deputy Chief Minister of the state Jishnu Dev Varma would win the election.

While participating in the poll campaign of Dev Varma at Charilam, NEDA Convener said, “There is no doubt that Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma will win the election. In 2018 I couldn’t visit the Charilam Assembly. This is for the first time the MLA of Charilam is the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister which is a big thing for the assembly and this has been possible because of the BJP government”.

He also criticized the CPIM government for ignoring the Charilam Assembly Constituency and said, “CPIM has never worked for the Charilam Assembly in last 25 years and you people know what Jishnu Dev Varma has done in last five years”.

Also Read: Assam woman seeks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's help in Tripura to enrol her name in voters list

He also said that CPIM has ruled the state for many years but the social pension couldn’t increase by more than Rs 700 now BJP is giving Rs 2000 in the last five years while 193 houses were provided during CPIM in Charilam and now more than 4000 people received the houses.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7 exposed the truth about the meeting with the TIPRA Motha chairman over the alliance and informed that BJP will not work to divide Tripura into two parts.

While addressing a campaign for BJP in Tripura, Sarma who is also NEDA convener said, “Praydot Kishore Manikya Debbarma meet me and held a meeting in Guwahati and in Delhi asking to give him Greater Tipraland so that he will come in an understanding with BJP. Then I said Greater Tipraland is not possible but we will work for the development of the masses and for their right and you can’t divide Tripura into two parts. But he insisted and stick to his point”.

Further Assam CM claimed that he has told Pradyot will not let him divide Tripura into two parts.

