Union Home Minister Amit Shah on february 12 said that BJP is destined to win the upcoming elections in Tripura.Addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally in Sepahijala, Tripura, the Union Home Minister said that the vote of the people will decide fate of Tripura.

The BJP leader said that CPM and Congress, which ruled Tripura in the past gave nothing but drugs , corruption and violence to the region and further added that BJP's aim is to make Tripura 'Nasha' Mukt state.

Amit Shah said that BJP government provided food to the poors and aims to provide homes to poor people by 2025 under the housing for all scheme. Taking a jibe at the CPI(M), the Union Home Minister said that development was stalled in Tripura and the state was full of scams and corruption during the CPI(M) rule.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister lashed out at the Left Front claiming that they looted poor people of Tripura in their 27 years of rule.

Addressing a public gathering at Udaipur constituency under Unakoti district, Tripura, Amit Shah alleged that TIPRA Motha is in a secret pact with CPI(M)-Congress.

“After CPI(M) formed an alliance with Congress, they proved that they cannot defeat the BJP”, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech at the rally. Amit Shah further claimed, “The Left front has made TIPRA Motha one of their pawn and the three parties are forming triple trouble for the state of Tripura”

Announcing a slew of poll promises, Amit Shah stated that the BJP Government is working for all round development of Tripura and will be soon introducing various schemes and projects for the state.

In his list of promises, Amit Shah mentioned, “Our government will include Manipuri Bishnupriya in primary education. Also, meritorious students will be provided scooties”.

Speaking on the government’s various initiatives Amit Shah stated that 2.5 lakh homes have been provided to the people of Tripura as ‘Har Ghar Vikas’ is a reality under PM Modi. Additionally 16000 sq feet of land has been designated for tea garden workers of the state.