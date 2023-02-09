Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda released the party manifesto for Tripura assembly polls in Agartala on February 9.



Hailing the vision document as not mere jargon of words, JP Nadda stated that the ‘Unnato Tripura Sreshtho Tripura Sankalp Patra 2023’ reflects the ambitions, desires and aspirations of the people of Tripura.

Nadda reiterated that the vision document focuses on the overall development of the state. The document caters to the aspirations of all sections of society. In the process of manifesto making, we reached out to teachers, businessmen, employees, youth, members of the Scheduled communities, the rich, the poor, doctors, engineers, nurses, rickshaw walla, drivers others.



Highlighting the major achievements of the BJP government in Tripura, Nadda enumerated that the government sanctioned more than 3.37 lakh houses and constructed more than 2.54 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana.



The government also provided health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to around 13.8 lakh beneficiaries and settled claims of Rs 106 crore under Ayushman Bharat. Nadda added the government also provided access to clean drinking water in more than 4 lakh households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.



In context of senior citizens, Nadda stated the government increased the monthly pensions of senior citizens and widows from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 for 3.81 lakh beneficiaries.



Nadda also mentioned government’s contribution in respect to tribal communities, wherein Kokborok language was introduced in 943 schools, Chakma in 58 schools and Halam-Kuki in 49 schools.

“The government also provided Rs 6,000 annually to 2.4 lakh farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi worth Rs 508 crore,” added Nadda.



Nadda hailed the manifesto as not mere promises but a document that aspires for a developed, prosperous Tripura.



Also read : PM Modi to campaign in Tripura on February 11 and 13, JP Nadda to release manifesto on February 9