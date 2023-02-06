Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived at Agartala, Tripura on February 6 to attend a poll rally, slammed the Communist and the Congress party for carrying out politics of ‘Vinash’ in the past 50 years of their regime.



Attending a ‘Vijay Sankalp Jan Sabha at Shantir Bazaar, Tripura on February 6, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Communist and the Congress party have done nothing in the past 50 years. “In the last five years, BJP has worked tirelessly for the development of Tripura state. We have overturned Communist-Congress’s ‘Vinash’ policy to ‘Vikas”.



Hitting out at TIPRA Motha, Amit Shah said that the party is secretly working in tandem with the Communist and Congress party in the name of providing rights to the Adivasi community.



“I would like to question the CPI(M), in their 27 years rule how many households have recieved drinking water? PM Modi has provided drinking water in just 5 years. Motha has started yet another movement to extend support to Communist party,” said Minister Amit Shah while further adding, “Rs 562 crore invested by BJP with regards to development for the women fraternity as opposed to Rs 8 crore by Communist regime”.



Speaking with respect to the fall in number of crime and peace returning back to Tripura, Amit Shah said that since BJP has entered Tripura, there has been widespread development in Adivasi areas as well.



“There has been a drastic fall in crime and insurgency in Tripura. Congress and Communist party have never respected the Adivasi community. But now we have a Tribal woman as the President of India”, said Home Minister Amit Shah.



“In the last five years BJP has worked to bring peace in the state, and the next five years we will continue to work for development and peace in Tripura”, said Amit Shah.



Also read: Tripura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address two rallies in state on February 6