Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on February 24 said that it’s only a matter of time for the BJP to form the government again with an absolute majority.

Deb who arrived from Agartala today visited the Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur under the Gomati district where he said he is confident that the BJP to win with a massive majority of seats.

He said that this time votes from women will help the party to win in this election as since 2018 BJP has been working for the empowerment of women.

“BJP will win in this election with a massive majority. BJP will of course form government again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is only a matter of time. Along with this, in this election 3 per cent extra vote of women cast. After BJP formed government in Tripura, has worked for women empowerment and to make them self reliant”, said Deb.

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Deb who is also the former chief minister of Tripura, said, “We have over 4 lakh sisters of Self Help Group, sisters of ASHA and Anganwadi. We have kept 33 per cent of reservations for women. Which number of women voters was high in the Tripura election and an extra 3 per cent of the vote was cast by women voters. Around 3 lakh 60 thousand new voters added”.

He said that all things are proving that BJP would form the government with an absolute majority.

“And I want to appeal to the opposition party workers to restrain themselves from violence and provoking people. I was in Delhi and heard about the incidents and wanted to appeal to them to restrain themselves”, he added.