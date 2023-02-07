Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7 exposed the truth about the meeting with the TIPRA Motha chairman over the alliance and informed that BJP will not work to divide Tripura into two parts.

While addressing a campaign for BJP in Tripura, Sarma who is also NEDA convener said, “Praydot Kishore Manikya Debbarma meet me and held a meeting in Guwahati and in Delhi asking to give him Greater Tipraland so that he will come in an understanding with BJP. Then I said Greater Tipraland is not possible but we will work for the development of the masses and for their right and you can’t divide Tripura into two parts. But he insisted and stick to his point”.

Further Assam CM claimed that he has told Pradyot will not let him divide Tripura into two parts.

Also Read: Tripura: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma ready to ally with TIPRA Motha but without 'Greater Tipraland'

“I told him that if BJP forms a government or not we will not divide Tripura into two parts. I said to his face that he will never get greater Tipraland because his grandfather has never demanded Tipraland but how he can demand it? This is not possible. We will work for development for tribal. We can’t divide Tripura into two parts”.

Earlier on February 3, speaking to the media, Assam's chief minister and NEDA convener said, "What is Tipraland...you have to divide Tripura to get Tipraland."

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the TIPRA Motha chief was in negotiation with the saffron party and also the BJP has also reached out to the Motha chief.

With a series of meetings held earlier in Guwahati, the BJP offered the TIPRA Motha the complete package for the development, language and also economy of the tribal people.

"BJP ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura," said CM Sarma.

The NEDA convener also asserted that the TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma family was the one who created Tripura and no more can divide Tripura.

"Division of Tripura is not acceptable to BJP," said the NEDA convener.