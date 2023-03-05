Tripura's Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has alleged that the state has witnessed a surge in violent incidents targeting party workers. He claimed that CPI-M workers were attacked in Rajabagh, Udaipur, in southern Tripura. Chowdhury also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of collecting money from people for its victory rallies.

Chowdhury has demanded that the chief secretary of the state should call for an all-party meeting to address this issue. He believes that such attacks on the CPI-M workers are a sign of political vendetta and an attempt to suppress the party's voice.

According to Chowdhury, the BJP has been trying to intimidate CPI-M workers by using muscle power and financial coercion. The party has been collecting funds from people to organize victory rallies after the recent assembly elections, he alleged.

The CPI-M state secretary's allegations come at a time when the state is grappling with a spate of violence against political workers. The ruling BJP has been accused of orchestrating violence against opposition party workers to establish its dominance in the state.

The CPI-M has been facing a political crisis in the state since the BJP came to power in 2018 and in the recently held elections.

Chowdhury's demand for an all-party meeting is an attempt to draw attention to the issue and seek a resolution.

The CPI-M has accused the BJP of using violence and intimidation to silence its political opponents. The party has vowed to continue its fight against such acts of violence and suppression.