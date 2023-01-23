Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 23 reiterated that the alliance of CPIM and Congress has paved the way to ensure the victory of the BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

Dr CM who was on door-to-door campaign for election in his home turf claimed that BJP alone is enough to contest in the victory.

“We alone are enough to contest in the poll. If anyone wants to come in any alliance then the door is always open. If anyone wants to work for the development of Tripura and the indigenous people of Tripura, they are always welcome”, he said.

On the alliance of Congress and CPIM, Dr. Saha said, “The alliance of Congress and CPIM paved our way for victory. Their condition will be worse. I have doubt whether they will pass this election with grace mark or not”.

He further claimed that people are happy and everyone thanked PM Modi and the state government for all the development works that have been carried out in the last few years in Tripura.

“For two years we could not work because of Covid. Despite that, we worked for development starting with Railways, Airways, and Highways. Everywhere you will find development.Everyone is happy with this government. People are accepting us and I am confident that BJP will form government again”, said Saha.