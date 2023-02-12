Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 12 claimed that CPIM, Congress and Tipra Motha is working to oust BJP in a move to bring back ‘jungle raaj’ here in Tripura.

Union Home Minister Shah was addressing a massive rally in Charilam Assembly Constituency from where Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister is contesting.

“Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and PM Modi both are together working to move Tripura forward while CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha are trying to oust BJP in a move to bring jungle raaj again. Voting for Congress means vote for CPIM and voting for Motha means defeating BJP to bring CPIM again. CPIM wiped out from world while Congress from this country”, said Shah.

Shah however claimed that before the election CPIM have accepted their defeat as they came into alliance with Congress. And Congress now with CPIM even after losing many congress leaders who were killed by CPIM.

“Motha never can work for tribal while CPIM, Congress and Motha can’t work for development of Tripura”, said Union Home Minister.

Claiming that in coming days BJP will work to clean diseases, poverty and unemployment from Tripura, Shah said, “Don’t think one vote of your will make MLAs, Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister but will make Tripura a prosperous Tripura. People of Tripura have seen the misrule of CPIM, corruption rule of Congress. People of this state have suffered of violence, have witness poverty. But within five years Tripura has worked for the real development of Tripura and this time if you voted BJP again in power then PM Modi and CM Manik Saha will make this state prosperous state”.

He claimed that the journey of development has started by BJP and also put an end on violence and crime.

“During CPIM and Congress there were many corruptions starting from cheat fund, MNREGA, health mission and etc. There entire rule was full with corruption. I want to challenge Manik Sarkar to give details of his corruption. Why people would Tripura cast vote for CPIM despite such corruption, murders, violence but in BJP’s rule Tripura has seen development and opposition can’t raise allegation of corruption. In CPIM and Congress there were an empire of intoxication, Youths were on the path of destruction but BJP came and worked vigorously against drugs to make Tripura drugs free”, he said.

He also questioned that BJP have given water, gas connection, power connection, houses but what CPIM government did?