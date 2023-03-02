The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to sweep Tripura and improve its performance in Meghalaya and Nagaland, as per early trends.

With an hour into the counting of votes in three Northeastern states, the saffron party has got enough reasons to celebrate with these figures.

As per the early trends, the saffron party has done exceptionally well in the tribal seats as its leading in those seats of Tripura.

Presently, the BJP is leading in 31 seats in Tripura, while the Left is leading in 14 seats.

Coming to Nagaland, the trends indicate that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance is leading in 36 seats.

It is worth mentioning that the NDPP and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

The general election took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in the fray. Among them, 55 candidates were nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC, and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP, and RSP have candidates in one seat each.

Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties.

There were a total of 3,337 polling stations in the state. Out of which there were 97 polling stations manned by women, 88 model polling stations, 33 polling stations manned by youth polling workers, and 44 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).