Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on February 9 claimed that the demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ will disappear in the coming five years as the saffron party has made several promises for the welfare and development of the indigenous people of Tripura.

While speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Dev Varma who is also the finance minister of the poll-bound state said the main focus is the development and all positive things were added in the poll manifesto.

“We are doing a lot for the indigenous. We are going to set up a university in Gandatwisa under the Dhalai district. Now the main thing in the manifesto is that now TTAADC can apply central scheme directly and there are so many central schemes”, he said.

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When asked whether the focus has been given on tribal to counter TIPRA Motha, DyCM however didn’t deny and said, “I won’t deny on it. All concern about TIPRA has been addressed in our manifesto except the division of state that we can’t do. Under any completion, we will not do. At the cost of an election, we can’t divide the state. Because Tripura always have been in one for thousands of years and Bengali and Tribals are living together”.

He also accused CPIM and said that only after 1980 the feelings of difference between people arise.

“We have given lots of promises and after five years it will be a golden age for Tripura. This is going to be a good time because we are going to have Modi ji and the BJP government here. And is going to be good with central support many things can be done and about TIPRALAND demand, it will disappear in five since we have given so many promises to tribals. Tipraland demand is not feasible? If they think so they should come and tell us how it is feasible, comfortable, and historical”.

When asked why BJP skipped employment, Dev Varma said, “We are creating so many institutions. Employment no one can create. Unless you create institutions you can’t employ people. We can’t put everyone in a government office or in Secretariat or make teachers everywhere”.