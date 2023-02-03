Candidate Name: Jitendra Choudhury,

Party Name: CPI (M)

Constituency: 40-Sabroom Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Agartala. He is 65 years old. His father's name is Late Matahari Chaudhury.

Education: He completed his Higher Secondary Passed from Umakanta Academy School in the year 1980

Politics: In 1993, Choudhury was elected from the Manu ST constituency as CPI(M) candidate for the Tripura Legislative Assembly election and he won the election.

He was the Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, and Sports from 1993 to 1998 in Dasarath Deb Ministry. He was also Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, and Sports in the Manik Sarkar Ministry from 1998 to 2014.

Also Read: Tripura election 2023: CPI(M) leader Jitendra Choudhury files nomination from 40 Sabroom assembly constituency

In the 2014 Indian general election, he won from Tripura East (Lok Sabha constituency) and became a Member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Tripura.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as CPI (M) candidate from the 40-Sabroom Assembly constituency.

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 7.31 lakh and has 3 pending criminal records.

Earlier, the Election Commission rejected the CPI(M)'s complaint against its MLA Mabashar Ali, who is the BJP's Kailashahar candidate in the upcoming assembly election.

In a letter to the returning officer of Kailashahar assembly, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on January 31 sought Ali's disqualification as the BJP candidate.

"As Moboshar Ali neither resigned from the Assembly nor from the party, in no circumstances, he may be treated as a candidate of the BJP. Hence, he may be disqualified for being a BJP candidate for want of statutory legal requirement," Choudhury said in the letter.

After receiving the letter, returning officer Pradip Sarkar examined Ali's nomination and found his papers are in order and rejected the complaint.