Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal came down heavily on the opposition parties as he highlighted the decades of misrule by the Congress and Left parties in Tripura.

Sonowal was addressing in political rallies to rake support for the BJP candidates in the Hejamara Bazaar and Barjala school grounds on February 12.

Addressing the huge gatherings, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Tripura has been witnessing dark days of misrule by the Congress and Left parties which made our beautiful Northeast as one of the least developed regions in India. To overcome the decades of economic depredation, social alienation & political unimportance was a mammoth task. But, this was turned around as the BJP government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji took this challenge to transform the Northeast heads on with non stop development in the region”.

He said under PM Modi’s leadership Tripura, along with other states of the Northeast, came out from the annals of its dark past, to reclaim the lost glory in this short time. Tripura - with the efficient HIRA model of transportation - has transformed the state to unlock potential to become an important hub of progress and development.

He claimed that after the party registers an emphatic victory in the forthcoming assembly elections, the Congress and left parties will be wiped out of the political significance in Tripura.

Sonowal also campaigned while addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally at Hejamara Bazaar for Binode Debbarma of BJP for the Schedule Tribes (ST) reserved Simna constituency.

Addressing the concerns of marginalised communities, Sonowal said, “BJP has always respected views of the tribal communities as well as other marginalised communities. Our commitment to the welfare of the tribal society can be gauged from the fact that the first ever ministry for welfare of tribals was carved out by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. This belief is being ably carried forward under the Narendra Modi government as the budget allocation to address the concerns of tribals in the country has been enhanced to a record one lakh crore in this year’s budget. The double engine government has benefitted the people at large and this march of progress will continue unabated as you decide to repose your love, trust & faith upon BJP once again.”