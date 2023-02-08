There are 259 candidates contesting in the Tripura Assembly elections 2023, 140 from national parties, 9 from state parties, 52 from registered unrecognized parties, and 58 running independently.



The fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates demonstrates the role of money power in elections.



Hiramuni Debbarma, an independent candidate from Mandwai Bazar (ST) constituency in the west Tripura district, has the lowest assets of Rs 700, says ADR report.



Nagendra Chandra Shill from the Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar constituency who is an independent candidate have assets of Rs 1200.



Mridul Kanti Sarkar of Badharghat(SC) constituency who is an independent candidate have assests of Rs 2000.

There are 9 candidates with assets worth Rs 5 crore or more, and 20 candidates with assets worth more than Rs 2 crore or more.



There are 45 crorepatis among the 259 candidates. In the 2018 Tripura assembly elections, 35 of the 297 candidates were crorepatis.



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