National People's Party (NPP) spokesperson, Marcuise N Marak, on February 16 said that the people of the state will prove whether the party has worked for them or not and will come out with flying colours.

Marak, who is also an MLA from Williamnagar, exuded confidence in the Assembly elections that NPP will perform better and sure it will come out with flying colours.

“People will prove the NPP has worked for them. We will come out with flying colours,” Marak said.

He further said that the Meghalaya Development Alliance (MDA) are running one after another as they are trying to portray themselves as the party that stands for the people and pass the buck of alleged misgovernance, corruption and irregularities to one another despite being in the government.

Marak said that NPP is targeted as it is the strongest and attacks on them are just rhetoric, full of insecurity and frustration.

He further claimed that the NPP wave is growing by the day and he said the widow of Jonathan Sangma, who was assassinated in the 2018 elections, has joined his (Marak) camp.

''She has joined my camp and with her joining, four-five candidates of the last election are supporting my candidature in Williamnagar. It shows people have trust in the NPP and are waiting for February 27 to vote for the party,'' he added.