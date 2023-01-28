Ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in Tripura the ruling BJP has released its first list of candidates which was much more different than last year as the party this time dropped some MLAs based on their performance, ground reality, and other activities just to create a good image of the saffron party in the masses.

The BJP in Tripura formed government in 2018 along with IPFT. In 2018 BJP has won in 36 seats while 16 were CPI (M) and 8 are IPFT.

The saffron party has released its first list of candidate in which they have introduced many youth leaders as well as women which are two most significant steps that the party had taken.

However, the party didn’t made much changes in the list but has dropped some of the sitting MLAs and almost all the minister get the ticket except Ramprasad Paul who is a minister of Jail and OBC.

The party on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls. It dropped six sitting MLAs, and is fielding 11 women candidates.

However the party didn’t release names of candidate in seven seats as party sources claimed that they are in dilemma whom to give in rest of the seven seats.

This time BJP has used a strategy in a move to create a good image among the masses as they have dropped six MLAs based on their performance, massive allegations of corruptions and other activities that party was not in favour.

However, this new strategy may help BJP to win a landslide victory as the party unlike Congress and CPIM have introduced energetic, educated and fresh background people.

The party however didn’t drop some eminent leaders as they have a fear of losing the seats.The party has also fielded 11 women candidates which is much higher than last time to woo the women voters as the BJP has also keep 30% reservation in all the government jobs for women.

Party sources said that this time BJP mainly focused on the candidates who can tackle the CPIM and Congress alliance and after analysis everything BJP has found six MLAs are not to be fitted in the fray and so they have replaced them.