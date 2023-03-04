Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday informed that more than 200 people were arrested for carrying out violence and spreading rumours on social media.

The statement of Chief Minister Dr Saha came after he held a review meeting at Khowai with the Police and Civil administration on Law and Order situation.



The state had witnessed sporadic violence soon after the counting for the Tripura Assembly election concluded on March 02. Many people including those from BJP, CPIM, and Congress came under attack. Many houses, shops, and political party offices were either vandalized or set on fire.

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Claiming that never in history, Tripura had seen a peaceful election, the CM said, “Never in the history of Tripura, the peaceful election held and declaration of results which held on March 02 was also so beautiful and never in the past had such things happened in the state. Even the opposition political parties are admitting this fact. But in some places opposition political workers are provoking people and spreading rumours to gain personal benefit to disrupt peace and harmony. But nobody will be spared as already more than 200 people were arrested for involving in violence and spreading rumours”.

Giving a stern warning to the criminals, CM Saha said, “No one will be spared and strict actions would be taken against the criminals. People want peace, and harmony, they don’t want disturbance. Everyone wants to live in a peaceful way. These all are habits of opposition political parties as they have never seen such a peaceful environment in the past. Everyone knows who is behind all such incidents. Some vast interested persons are spreading rumours on social media for some special purposes and we will use our technology to identify the criminals”.