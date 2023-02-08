To give a boost to the campaign of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in poll-bound Tripura on February 11 and on 13.

Sources said that PM Modi to address two mass gatherings in the poll-bound state and would address mega mass gatherings on February 11 and 13.

On February 11 the PM would address the mass gathering at R K Pur under Udaipur Sub-division of Gomati district at 12 PM while another gathering will address at Ambassa in the Dhalai district.

Though no other information has arrived yet regarding the visit of PM Modi on the 13th he is likely to address a gathering at Bagbassa in the North district.

Also Read: Tripura saw massive development under BJP rule: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

While BJP National President JP Nadda is arriving in Tripura on February 9 to release the poll manifesto of the party for the election.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 8 claimed that massive development works have been done in Tripura ever since the BJP came into power.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on February 8 at Rajnagar constituency in Tripura.

''The BJP party has worked for all-round development of the state and if voted to power, the party will deliver more in the next five years,'' he added.

Mentioning the significant task undertaken during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Rajnath Singh stated people residing near the borders do not face any problems as the Vajpayee’s government had set up fencing along the Tripura-Bangladesh border, a task which the Congress-CPI(M) party couldn’t do during their tenure in Tripura.

“I would love to extend my gratitude to the people of Tripura who helped BJP to defeat CPI(M) in 2018 and form government in the state,” Sing said.