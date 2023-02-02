Three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls this month with single phase polling scheduled for February 16 and February 27.



Tripura will be the first state to go to polls with single-phase polling for February 16.



Important Dates for Tripura Assembly Elections Date Poll Event January 21 Issue of gazette notification January 30 Last date of filing nomination January 31 Scrutiny of nominations February 2 Last date for withdrawing nomination February 16 Date of polling March 2 Date of counting March 4 Election process to be completed

In 2018, the BJP won a surprise mandate to end the Left's 25-year rule and form the Tripura government with Biplab Deb as chief minister. However, Deb was replaced by Manik Saha by the party in May of last year.

It has launched a robust campaign and hopes to ride its development plank with a "double-engine" Centre and state government.

The ruling BJP in Tripura on February 1 held a crucial meeting with all its candidates to discuss the ‘strategies’ for the upcoming assembly election.

The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP Northeast Incharge Sambit Patra, BJP election in charge Dr Mahendra Singh, and others.

During the meeting, almost all the candidates were present in the temporary election office of the BJP.

While speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told reporters that the general election is knocking at the door so following this with the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda the state BJP leaders and central leaders held meeting with the candidates to discuss what to need to do for the poll and how to contest in the election in a move to bloom the lotus again.

Also read : Tripura: Ahead of poll, BJP leaders hold crucial meeting with candidates