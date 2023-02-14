Trinamool Congress Tripura In-charge Rajib Banerjee on February 14 alleged that BJP backed miscreants has unleashed an attack on Trinamool Congress candidate and workers asking them not to give any polling agent as the saffron party has already realized their defeat.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Banerjee said all the star campaigners are holding campaigns across the state as the poll campaign would conclude on February 14.



“TMC is fighting to restore democracy and wants to deliver the Bengal model to the people of Tripura. People were deprived of everything in the state and following the speech and promises of Mamata Banerjee we have continued our campaign.

Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal said next time they will win in 200 seats, in Rajasthan too they said they will win but we can see how BJP has lost. Giving gimmick they have no other positions as they know they will lose in this election. Recently I visited Kamalpur and people are not happy with BJP as they failed to fulfill their promises. BJP failed to work for the people. Democracy has curtailed in last five years”, alleged Rajib.

He further alleged that TMC candidates are coming under threats, and attacks directing them not to give any polling agent during the election.

“We will inform the ECI. People are in danger. Fear psychosis is prevailing in the state. BJP goons are threatening the workers not to attend rallies and campaign. All these are happening as they are aware that they will lose the election”, he said.

While West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said TMC is receiving huge support from people and asking them to give relief from the misrule of BJP.

“After 10 months I arrived here and found how TMC is organized and strengthened the organization under the leadership of Rajib Banerjee, and Pijush Biswas. So in coming days, it’s indicated that BJP won't be able to win”, he said.