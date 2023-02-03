Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Sarma was addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.

“Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form a government. They are not in Delhi also. Now, what Tipra Motha is promising to people, how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving a vote to Tipra Motha and not giving a vote is equal," said Assam CM and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"They want to divide the state into two parties that no one will support it. We will work for tribal’s education, job, and employment and I want to clear that Tripura will be one state and will work for the development of Tripura”, said Sarma.

Also Read: Tripura: Disgruntled TIPRA Motha leader Brajlal Debbarma resigns after not being provided with party ticket

On the otherhand BJP national president JP Nadda on February 3 claimed that the state which was a land of insurgency and violence has become a state possessing Peace, Development and Prosperity.

Nadda who arrived here this morning to address two mass gatherings has said that he got the opportunity to start the poll campaign through the Vijay Sankalp Rally and the attendance of the people today proved that the people of the state have decided to form the government again.

BJP national president JP Nadda on February 3 claimed that the state which was a land of insurgency and violence has become a state possessing Peace, Development and Prosperity.

Nadda who arrived here this morning to address two mass gatherings has said that he got the opportunity to start the poll campaign through the Vijay Sankalp Rally and the attendance of the people today proved that the people of the state have decided to form the government again.