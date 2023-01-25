TIPRA Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on January 25 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, said sources.

As per the sources, during the meeting, Pradyot discusses the demand for Greater TIPRA land and also negotiated for state within the state.

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too attended the meeting with Amit Shah and Pradyot.

Meanwhile, top TIPRA leaders have also rushed to Delhi.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.