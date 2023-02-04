Tipra Motha’s poll manifesto would not only attract the youths but with a high possibility of Pradyot Debbarma being the kingmaker in this Tripura Assembly Election.

Perhaps for the first time, one regional political party has released its poll manifesto that too mentions about resolution against CAA in the state assembly.

CAA which was a vital issue in the Northeast region has been denied scrap by the NDA-led BJP government while the regional parties have held many protests against the CAA.

The introduction of CAA in the poll manifesto would help Tipra Motha in winning the majority of seats, especially in the tribal seat.

Well, another interesting thing that Tipra Motha has promised to do is ‘mission 150’.



Praydot’s manifesto was quite different from CPIM’s poll manifesto as no other parties have released their manifesto yet.

As per Pradyot if Tipra Motha comes into power then within 5 months the party would fulfil 15 demands including public grievance redressal, empowerment of TTAADC, land patta allotment, creation of 20, 000 new job, village committee election, students credit card schemes.

Also Read: Tripura: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma reacts on Assam CM's statement over Tipra Motha, says his party will win

The party has also promised health care facilities, the formation of a village level all women's task force, and zero action against poverty, hunger, violence and drugs.

Such steps and promises are much more significant for the tribal areas as many tribal-dominated areas are still lacking in such things which probably no other political parties have done before.

Apart from these Pradyot has made around 22 major promises to rural and tribal areas development, elderly and senior citizen welfare, Law and order issues, industries, education and many other things.

All such promises would gradually help Pradyot and his in election as people especially from tribal areas have seen massive development and help from his party.

1. Public Grievance Redressal: Speedy time-bound 'Public Grievances Redressal' by setting up a dedicated unit directly under Chief Minister's secretariat

2. Empowerment of TTAADC: Increased budgetary allocation, allotment of sufficient manpower, and fulfilment of all long-pending demands of the council administration

3. Land Patta Allotment: Allotment of land patta to all who have been deprived for decades

4. 20,000 New Job and Employment Opportunities in govt. as well as private sector

5. Bills in the state assembly to set up world-class centres of education like Tribal University, Sports University, Agriculture University, and Buddhist University

6. Village Committee Elections: Conducting the long-due Village Committee (VC) elections without any further delay

7. Student Credit Card Scheme: Collateral-free education loan of upto Rs. 5 Lacs for graduation and higher studies

8. 24 Hrs. Health Care Facility: Availability of 24 Hrs. ambulance service in the village/ward and 24 Hrs. advance emergency medical services (OPD/ICU) 08 at every block HQ

9. Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Setting up a world-class hub to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region

10. Formation of a village-level all-women task force to tackle drug trafficking

11. 'Zero' (0) Action Plan: To attain Zero (0) Poverty, Zero (0) Hunger, Zero (0) Violence, Zero (0) Corruption, Zero (0) Drugs, Zero (0) Dropouts (from Schools), Zero Decease (because of lack of adequate medical facilities) in 5 Years

12. Door-Step Service Delivery of Govt. Scheme and Services: Appointment of 'Village/Ward Warriors' to establish household-level connections and ensure that no potential beneficiary is left out

13. Ten (10) long-pending demands of every assembly constituency (submitted by the local elected MLAs) to be fulfilled on priority

14. Socio-Economic Survey: Survey of all tribes, sub-tribes, castes, and all other communities in the state under the supervision of a dedicated high-level committee

15. Resolution against CAA in the state assembly