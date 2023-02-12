Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh on February 12 lashed out heavily on Left-Congress alliance for helping BJP in West Bengal to serve their own interests.

“The election campaign is almost at its end and Tripura is gearing up to elect its representatives for the assembly elections. In such a situation, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah keep coming to Tripura is reminiscent of their repeated visits and subsequent defeats in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

After being in power at the center for 9 years and in the state for the last 5 years, they are in such a condition because they are anxious, scared and desperate to stay in power. Common people of Tripura want change”, said Ghosh addressing a press conference.

He also said, "By abusing the Election Commission to stay in power at the Centre, taking unfair advantage, the opposing forces are depriving the opposition parties of proper campaign opportunities. BJP and Left-Congress alliance are contesting to serve their own interests. Left-Congress also came into alliance in Bengal to defeat Trinamool Congress and were supported by BJP”.

He also said that CPIM, Congress is strengthening BJP's ground in Bengal. “They are trying to defeat Trinamool Congress. But people's confidence in Trinamool Congress has not decreased; on the contrary it is increasing”, claimed Ghosh.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that Trinamool Congress is campaigning in different parts of the state since February 2.

She strongly condemned the incidents of obstruction of campaigning, vandalism of offices, changing of meeting venue despite permission in various places like Sonamura, Chandipur, Banmalipur, Teliamura etc. She also drew the Election Commission's attention to the way in which the signs of dictatorship are being presented in democratic countries.