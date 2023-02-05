Ahead of Tripura 2023 assembly election, Trinamool Congress on February 5 released its poll manifesto and said that the party wants to implement the ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura by expanding it with more development work.

Trinamool Congress on February 5 released its election manifesto where they have promised to fulfill 10 major promises including economy, employment, education, agriculture, law and order, health, women empowerment and social security, civic infrastructure, governance, culture, and tourism.

Besides these TMC has also taken 10 pledges for a brighter future.While addressing a press conference, TMC Tripura In-charge Rajiv Banerjee said, “The way West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working for the development of the state, nobody can deny it. Not a single state developed in the last 10 years like West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek want to implement the same development of West Bengal in Tripura too adding more development work”.

Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu said that TMC will use the same Bengal model in Tripura to by expanding it and adding more development based on Tripura's perspective.

Later, TMC state president Pijush Kanti Biswas lashed the BJP government for fooling the people with fake promises.

“In 2018 Modi has given many promises at a time when people want to oust Congress and CPIM from the state. But people had faith and belief in PM Modi but not a single promise was fulfilled among 299 promises. People now have realized how there were deprived of everything and were cheated. People are now coming under attack whenever they want to raise their voice against BJP and so now everyone has decided to oust BJP from power”, he said.

He said that Mamata Banerjee has assured him that she will take all necessary steps to oust BJP from Tripura. “She is coming tomorrow and on the 7th people will see the crowd and support. In WB Mamata has fulfilled all of her promises but in Tripura what happing only corruption, loot Raj and etc”, he added.