The Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress on January 29 released its first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

Speaking in a press conference Tripura In charge Rajib Banerjee said that TMC in the state have selected names of 129 people which was sent before the senior top brass.

"We have sent names of 129 people after consulting with the state leaders and after holding a series of meeting. We have sent the list to the top brass of TMC and after consulting they have finalized the list. The first list today we are publishing and 22 names of candidates are here in the list", said Banerjee.

He further claimed that the final list would be declared soon."We want to contest to oust the BJP and to give freedom to people from this misrule and facist rule of the saffron party", he said.