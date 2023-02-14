As many as 12 workers were reportedly injured after alleged TIPRA Motha supporters unleashed an attack on February 14 at Lal Singh Mura under the Charilam Assembly Constituency of Sepahijala District of Tripura.

As per sources, after the violence, around 12 workers of the BJP, were reportedly injured in a political clash between Tipra Motha and BJP.

The sources also claimed that the Tipra Motha supporters allegedly vandalized a BJP party office. Besides, they also allegedly ransacked several shops in the area.

The sources claimed that the TIPRA Motha workers also vandalized cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, and other properties.

The injured have been taken to the hospital and additional police and security personnel have been deployed in the area to handle the situation.

It has been reported that all measures have been taken by the administration to maintain the law and order situation.

Soon after the incident, a BJP candidate from the Charilam Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also visited the spot of occurrence.

Rajkumar Debnath, BJP Charilam Mandal President alleged, “Around 1000 workers of TIPRA Motha all of a sudden launched several attacks in Lal Singh Mura, Rangapania, Sikhoria area under Charilam Assembly Constituency where around 15 party workers were injured, many shops and vehicles were also vandalized”.

Meanwhile, Royal Scion and TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, “Next two days are very crucial for us. BJP workers will try to provoke us as they know if anything happens then the BJP will be benefitted. Peace should prevail in Tripura as both tribal and Bengali are in a mood to defeat BJP. Don’t outburst your anger on any community as BJP will be benefitted”.

Soon after the incident Pradyot wrote on Facebook "There is a clear attempt to create tension in Charilam by BJP. I appeal to all that any reaction from our workers will only help them create the polarization. Please stay calm and understand that they want violence so that they can divide the Tiprasa/Bengali unity in the area"