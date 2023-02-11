A 6-year-old girl named Nightingale Debbarma has donated her piggy banks pocket money on her birthday to TIPRA Motha’s fund. Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma happily accepted the little ones loving donation with warm greetings on February 11.

The girl and her parents visited Uajjayanta Palace, where they met with Pradyot and handed over the little savings.

Nightingale Debbarma is the daughter of Benzo Debbarma (Benjamin Debbarma).

Recently Benjamin Debbarma also donated Rs. 99,999/- (Rupees Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Nine) for the good cause of Greater Tipraland and Tipra Motha party.

Earlier on February 5, Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on ruled out any possibilities of a pre-poll alliance with any other political party without any written assurance.

While speaking at a mega gathering of Tipra Motha at Dewan Bazar in Charilam Assembly Constituency, Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state said, “This time we will not go in any kind of pre-poll alliance without any written assurance. Once any party gives us written assurance they can talk with us and without written assurance, we will sit in the opposition rather than a seat in the government. We don’t want to make the same mistake like IPFT did in the year 2018”.

He lashed out at the ruling BJP for failing in fulfilling the promises they made during the 2018 election

“Many leaders came from Delhi promised of development, hike in wages of MNREGA and etc, and the same thing they have said in 2018. It’s been five years did BJP fulfill anything? These leaders were nowhere in the last five years. Now again they came give big promises and left”, he said.

Pradyot claimed that pressures were mounted on him go into alliance with CPIM, Congress, and BJP for an alliance.

“But I don’t want it because of my Tiprasa people. I can’t deprive my people. I want everything in writing. The way IPFT fooled people, I can’t do the same. They thought they will give me a post and power, so I decided not to contest and would campaign for my tiprasa. Nobody can buy Pradyot Manikya”, he said.