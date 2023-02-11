Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 said that by implementing the 7th pay commission salary of lakh of employees of the Tripura state government has increased.

Addressing an election rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said earlier only CPIM workers reaped the benefit. He also rued that earlier people could reach police stations with great difficult but in the BJP government, there is a rule of law in the State.



Modi said during that period of violence, girls and women were subjected to a lot of atrocities but now they are being empowered and their life has been made easier.

Earlier Dhalai district was among the backward district in the state but BJP has made it an aspirational district, he said. It is now in second place in the list of aspirational districts out of 110 districts in the country, added Mr. Modi. The PM thanked the authorities and government for serving the people of Dhalai.

He thanked the present Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for giving a good manifesto. He appealed to the people of Tripura to vote for the BJP and alliance partners as it will keep the CPI(M) at bay from power. He said during the last election he had promised to give HIRA which means Highway, Internet, Railway and Airway.

Efforts are on to lay optical fibre network in each and every village of Tripura. Tripura has become global as it is connecting with the outside world in an unprecedented way.

He said, the government is trying to connect Tripura and Northeast through waterways, roadways and rail network. He said, International flight service will soon take off from the Agartala airport.