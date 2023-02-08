Out of 259 candidates analyzed, 41 (16 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves states the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections, out of 297 candidates analysed, 22 (7 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16% of candidates with criminal cases.

All major parties contesting in Tripura elections have given tickets to 16 per cent to 54 per cent of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

As per the ADR report below is are the details for candidates along with their respective parties and constituency.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Agartala constituency has a total of three pending cases under several IPCs.

Further, a brief detail of IPCs states that 2 charges related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506), 2 charges related to Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (IPC Section-325), 1 charge related to Mischief by destroying or moving, a land-mark fixed by public authority Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees (IPC Section-435) and one charge related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

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Meanwhile, Tipra Motha leader Ranjit Debbarma from the Khowai district will be contesting from Ramchandraghat (ST) constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Further, a brief details of IPCs states that 1 charge related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A), 1 charge related to Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration (IPC

Section-153B), 1 charge related to Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121 (IPC Section-121A) and 1 charge related to Collecting arms, with intention of waging war against the Government of India (IPC Section-122).

CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury from the South Tripura district will be contesting from the Sabroom constituency has a total of three pending cases.

Further a brief details of IPCs state, 2 charges related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506),1 charge related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A).

BJP leader Sushanta Chowdhury from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Majlishpur constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Further, a brief details of IPCs states 1 charge related to Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (IPC Section-325) and 1 charge related to an Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307)

Trinamool Congress leader Md. Abdul Matin from the Unakoti district will be contesting from the Kailashahar constituency and has a total of one pending case.

Trinamool Congress leader Sumen Dey from the Dhalai district will be contesting from the Kamalpur constituency has a total of three pending cases.

Independent candidate Niranjan Das from the Dhalai district will be contesting from Surma (SC) constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Tipra Motha leader Amiya Dayal Noatia from the Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Dhanpur constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Congress leader Satyaban Das from the Unakoti district will be contesting from Pabiachara (SC) constituency has a total of two pending cases.

CPI(M) leader Islam Uddin from North Tripura district will be contesting from Kadamtala-kurti constituency has a total of three pending cases.

BJP leader Sushanta Deb from the Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Bishalgarh constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Tipra Motha leader Philip Kumar Reang from the North Tripura district will be contesting from Kanchanpur (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Partha Pratim Majumder from Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Bishalgarh constituency and has a total of one pending case.

Congress leader Biplab Majumder from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Suryamaninagar constituency has a total of three pending cases under several IPCs.

BJP leader Ashim Kumar Tripura from the Gomati district will be contesting from Karbook (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

BJP leader Patal Kanya Jamatia from the Gomati district will be contesting from Ampinagar (ST) constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Tipra Motha leader Sanjoy Manik Tripura from the Gomati district will be contesting from Karbook (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

Independent candidate Premjit Sinha from the Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Sonamura constituency and has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Jiban Mohan Tripura from the Dhalai district will be contesting from Chawmanu (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

BJP leader Mailafru Mog from South Tripura district will be contesting from Manu (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Pabin Tripura from the Dhalai district will be contesting from Raima Valley (ST) constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Khayerpur constituency has a total of eight pending cases.

CPI(M) leader Dipankar Sen from South Tripura district will be contesting from the Belonia constituency has a total of four pending cases.

CPI(M) leader Krishnendu Choudhury from Unakoti district will be contesting from the Chandipur constituency has a total of four pending cases.

Congress leader Birajit Sinha from Unakoti district will be contesting from the Kailashahar constituency has a total of 2 pending cases and has been convicted in one.

Congress leader Gopal Chandra Roy from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Banamalipur constituency has a total of 2 pending cases.

CPI(M) leader Kaushik Chanda from Sephaijala district will be contesting from the Dhanpur constituency has a total of two pending cases.

CPI(M) leader Debendra Tripura from South Tripura district will be contesting from Jolaibari (ST) constituency has a total of two pending cases.

Congress leader Pranajit Roy from the Gomati district will be contesting from the Matarbari constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

BJP leader Moboshar Ali from Unakoti district will be contesting from the Kailashanhar constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

CPI(M) leader Samsul Haque from Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Boxanagar constituency has a total of one pending case.

Trinamool Congress leader Pujan Biswas from West Tripura district will be contesting from the Ramnagar constituency has a total of one pending case.

Congress leader Susanta Chakraborty from West Tripura will be contesting from the Suryamaninagar constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

Trinamool Congress leader Neel Kamal Saha from Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Sonamura constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Samsul Haque from the Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Boxanagar constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Sudhan Das from the South Tripura district will be contesting from Rajnagar (SC) constituency has a total of one pending case.

CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty from the Sepahijala district will be contesting from the Sonamura constituency has a total of one pending case.

Congress leader Chayan Bhattacharya from North Tripura will be contesting from the Dharmanagar constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

BJP leader Jitendra Majumder from Gomati will be contesting from Kakraban-Shalgara (SC) constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

Trinamool Congress leader Bidyut Bikas Sinha from Unakoti district will be contesting from the Chandipur constituency has a total of one pending case.

BJP leader Goutam Sarkar from South Tripura will be contesting from the Belonia constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath from West Tripura will be contesting from the Mohanpur constituency has a total of 1 pending case.

The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection have to be with reference to the qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned.

During the recent 7 State Assembly elections held in 2022, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like the popularity of the person, good social work, and cases that are politically motivated.

These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds.

This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers.